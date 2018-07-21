Farooq appeals for Kashmir peace, talks with Pak

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, July 20:
Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in his maiden speech in the 16th Lok Sabha raised the issue of peace in Kashmir and made an emotional appeal to government for starting dialogue with Pakistan.
"I am urging you... I am requesting you, for peace in Kashmir, please start dialogue with Pakistan. And I am saying this because I am an Indian...I was Indian and I will die an Indian," Abdullah said.
During the discussion, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann attacked the government for "obstructing" the work of his party government in Delhi and accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling not a single promise made by him.
TDP MP Rammohan Naidu rejected all the BJP leaders' claims of Government of India's assistance to Andhra Pradesh and said the NDA government cheated the people of the state.
Countering the opposition's allegations, Union Minister Anupriya Patel and BJP leader Virendra Singh, citing various initiates and welfare schemes started by Modi government, said people will again vote them to power.
Patel also mentioned about the government's attempt to give constitutional status to National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC).
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and AIUDF MP Badrudin Ajmal claimed there was a fear among minorities especially Muslims and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in divisive politics.
Union Minister and RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha made an appeal to give special package for Bihar.
INLD MP Dushyanat Chautala and rebel YSRCP MP Renuka Butta also participated in the debate.
RLD MP Tabassum Hassan, who was elected from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh in the recent bypolls, raised the issues related to sugarcane farmers.