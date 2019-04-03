Farooq addresses election rally at Ganderbal, promises restoration of autonomy

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the people of Kashmir will not be fazed by the threats of BJP-RSS on scrapping special status of the state saying that those who are saying Art370, Art 35-A are temporary are wittingly or unwittingly affirming that the accession was also temporary.

Addressing a public gathering at Madar-e-Maharban stadium in Ganderbal, party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that those who created the ruckus about the assertions of Omar Abdullah’s speech wherein he has sought the restoration of the status of the state on the original terms of accession are unqualified and untaught about the historical facts.

“It was our party who after Maharaja Hari Singh executed accession with the union of India sought unimpeachable constitutional safeguards for our state under the Delhi agreement. Our party has always sought restoration of the relation of our state with the union of India on the original terms of accession, which only gave three subjects of communication, defence and foreign affairs to the union, rest the Maharaja gave everything to the people of the state,” adding, “However after the unconstitutional arrest of Sher-e-Kashmir the special status was dented to an extent that it remained a pale shadow of what Sheikh Sahib was able to achieve. We will not be fazed or frightened by the threats of BJP-RSS. We will continue to seek our rights that were infringed upon.”

Party President said that NC after coming to power got the Autonomy resolution passed in the assembly with 2/3 majority. “The resolution was heartily passed by the majority of assembly members belonging to different faiths and regions of the state. Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao in a televised address at Burkina Faso had approved of having Sadr-e-Riyasat, and Wazir- e- Azam for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He has on record said that as far as giving autonomy to the state of J&K is concerned, the sky is the limit.”

“When he came back I asked him that much of special status has been eroded since 1953, to which he answered that once in government the forum of assembly should be used to undo the erosions. We too didn’t budge from asking for the restoration of our infringed rights, once in power in 1996 we got the autonomy resolution passed with a huge majority. Those who say that the resolution was cast out are wrong, the documents are still with the union government and one day the centre has to implement it. There is no other way peace can return to the state until autonomy of the state is restored,” he said.

“In the run-up to Beigh –Parthasarthy Accord, my father Sher-e-Kashmir had written to late Indira Gandhi asserting forcefully that he seeks the relation with the union on the actual conditions of accession with India. The letter is still in the repositories of the concerned departments of the union government,” he said.

Party president said that the forthcoming elections will decide if the minorities including Muslims walk holding their heads high and chin up. “Mehbooba Mufti these days is seen saying that joining hands with PDP proved poisonous for the party. However, in reality, she poisoned the state and opened the flood gates to such forces as are inimical to the identity and integrity of the state,” adding, “Mufti Syed betrayed the mandate of people by hobnobbing with RSS-BJP. People had reposed their faith in him but what followed was a colossal betrayal of that trust. The embrace of Mufti’s and BJP-RSS plunged the state into chaos and melancholy.”