Farooq Abdullah's statement no surprise to Kashmiris: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 25:
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah on Saturday reacted to the statement of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha after he was heckled by people at Hazratbal shrine.
Abdullah had asked Kashmiris “to give up their struggle for freedom and that Kashmir's destiny lies with India”.
"It (Farooq's statement) comes is no surprise to us. Farooq Abdullah has buffoonery and treachery running in his blood. He does it for petty benefits," LeT spokesperson Abdallah Ghaznavi in a statement quoted Shah said.
"After all this is what his father did and how traitors tend to view history but history itself is ruthless to traitors and has a special garbage bin reserved for such people. The traitors tend to be blind to the fact that mightiest of the empires come down crushing one day and India is no empire at all," Ghaznavi quoting Shah said.