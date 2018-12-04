Farooq Abdullah’s hands drenched with blood of Kashmiris: PC

Srinagar:
Peoples Conference (PC) on Monday alleged that National Conference, President, Farooq Abdullah’s hands were “drenched with the blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiris – who had lost their lives due to NC’s opportunistic politics and the party’s insatiable thirst for power at any cost.”
In a statement issued here, PC spokesman said “Farooq Abdullah should introspect as to how the costs of his treachery, rank opportunism and ideological ambiguity have been borne by the people of Kashmir over the past many decades.”
“While Farooq Abdullah’s utterings can’t be taken seriously as he has an uncanny ability to contradict himself with every passing fortnight, it is pertinent to put the facts on record. The election of 1987, which was rigged to impose Farooq Abdullah on the people of Kashmir, was a collective murder that has spread over three bloody decades and cost us nearly one lakh innocent lives till now. Farooq Abdullah has been allowed to walk away from murder. Every single Kashmiri will testify as to how Farooq Abdullah’s thirst to become Chief Minister threw the State into the throes of turmoil and suffering. He walked over thousands of dead bodies to again assume power in 1996. That was the second mass murder he committed. There is still no closure to the 1987 rigging. The violence which started after the rigging is yet to end,” the spokesman added.
“Farooq Abdullah might not believe us but he must ask his newfound friend – the PDP about NC’s role in pushing Kashmir’s youth towards militancy. As PDP has repeatedly reminded Farooq Abdullah in the recent past (Including statements from Mehbooba Mufti) – it was he who was responsible for creating the Syed Salahuddins of Kashmir. His newfound allies have – on numerous occasions – said this on the floor of the assembly and this is not far from the truth”, the spokesman said. “Maybe it is time for the PDP also to spell out whether they still believe that 1987 rigged elections were one of the main causes of drift towards violence, which is yet to end.”
The spokesman said that many attempts were made prior to 1987 to bring in the gun into Kashmir but failed. “1987 rigging scripted the conduciveness and the receptiveness for gun in Kashmir. And now they have the audacity to accuse those who were victims of rigging,” the spokesman said, adding that the rigging of 1987 was done to protect the dynastic rule of the Abdullahs at an unimaginable cost of pushing a peaceful heaven like Kashmir into the vortex of violence and the present show of togetherness exhibited by NC and PDP is yet again an attempt to protect the old and the new dynasty.
The spokesman said that Farooq Abdullah’s promises on defending Article 370 in an alliance with the PDP and the Congress were ridiculous. “NC has been an ever-ready accomplice in the erosion of the State’s special status. They have overtly and covertly facilitated every machination and intrigue hatched against the State. The same Congress that he wanted to ally with recently and has allied with on numerous occasions in the past – has written and enacted every single script of erosion of article 370 and disempowerment in the State. As for the PDP --- the same NC told us that PDP was an ‘RSS Trojan Horse’ till yesterday and that the PDP was recruited to weaken the State from within. One wonders how things suddenly changed for Farooq Abdullah and how he expects the people to believe that his party’s desperation against an alternative political force is somehow purportedly a valiant fight for the State’s special status?”, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said NC and PDP are good separatists when out of power and corrupt mainstreamers when in power. “As far as this rhetoric about restoration of Autonomy is concerned – NC was never serious about Autonomy and remembers Autonomy in seasonal circles when it is out of power. While in power the party becomes an absolute unionist in its outlook as humanly possible. NC has been a co-architect in the erosion of Article 370. As demanded by Omar Abdullah in the past – let there be white paper on the turmoil in Kashmir. Let there be a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and let us fix responsibility for the pain and suffering our people have endured. Let us tell the people when Article 370 was eroded and who was responsible”, the spokesman said.
Stranded aspirants can take Super- 50 test in Kashmir: DSEK
Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir today said that the candidates of Jammu and Ladakh region, presently stranded in the valley, will be allowed to appear in the super-50 Free Tutorial test for NEET/JEE and Civil Services exams here.
“Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Division have been advised to allow the aspirant candidates of Jammu and Ladakh region, presently stranded in the valley to appear in the super-50 Free Tutorial test for NEET/JEE and Civil Services exams” Joint Director (Central) Directorate of School Education Kashmir said.
He said that since a large number of candidates of Jammu and Ladakh regions are stranded in the valley and represented before the Director School Education to allow them to appear in the test, accordingly all the Chief Education Officers have been asked to direct the invigilating staff to allow the aspirant candidates of the twin regions to appear in the centre of their convenience after the candidate produces Admit Card issued by the Directorate and valid Identity card. The superintendent of the examination centre shall satisfy himself/herself about the identity and other proof produced by the candidate. Moreover, all other condition already in vogue shall apply. Meanwhile, all the arrangements have been made to conduct the test in a transparent and hassle-free manner, said Director School Education Kashmir Dr G.N.Itoo. He further said the students have been advised to be present at all examination centers before one hour of commencement of the test with their Admit cards and identity proof.
It may be mentioned that the screening test shall be conducted on 05/12/2018 with (PCM Civil Services: 11 am to 01 pm and PCB from 02pm to 3:30pm). The result shall be declared on 07/12/2018. Pertinently, around 6500 candidates are appearing in the test to qualify for super-50 free coaching.