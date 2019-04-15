Farooq Abdullah set new standards of thievery: Sajad Lone

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone has yet again asked Omar Abdullah to clarify whether he met the top brass of the BJP post 2014 Assembly election results to discuss government formation.

“It is time you give a clear answer. You have projected yourself as the sole warrior to save the people of Kashmir from the BJP. But if you were in talks with them for government formation, you will have to come out and tell the people that all along you have been lying and that you are a covert BJP stooge, have allied with them in the past and will ally with them in the future”, Sajad said in a statement.

He said that this theatre enacted by Omar Abdullah has to come to an end.

“You want to project yourself as the new ideological defender. You can’t take on that role. You are bereft of any ideology. Lust for power does not add up to an ideology. We will keep on reminding you about the talks that you held with the BJP for government formation. We have reminded you earlier and we will remind you again”, he added.

Sajad said that Farooq Abdullah has time and again gone out of the way to lick up to BJP-RSS.

“The sole reason Farooq Sahib raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at a function to remember late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was to keep the RSS in good humor. The sole reason Farooq Abdullah wanted to start the construction of Ram Mandir temple was to keep them in good humor”, he added.

In response to the allegations levelled by Farooq Abdullah, Sajad said that the last person on mother earth to lecture about morality is Dr. Farooq Abdullah.