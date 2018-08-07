Farooq Abdullah meets Home Minister

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah this morning met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of a young man in what is described as a security breach at his Bhatandi Jammu residence on Saturday.
According to a National Conference spokesperson, Dr. Farooq Abdullah also brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister different theories emerging in the media and versions of the family and friends of the deceased young man and said all the speculations had to be put to rest by bringing truth to fore. He expressed concern over the incident happening in the highly guarded residence, resulting into loss of life.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah told the Home Minister that the concern of the family of the deceased cannot be overlooked and they are needed to be apprised about the circumstances leading to unfortunate death of the young boy.
The spokesperson said the Union Home Minister shared the concerns of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and assured that all aspects of the case would be inquired into and appropriate action taken on the findings. (KNS)