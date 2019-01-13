Farooq Abdullah appeasing separatists, laments BJP

AgenciesJammu
President of National Conference Farooq Abdullah is leaving no stone unturned in exposing the "extremist ideology" his party is going to adopt, in order to regain power during the forthcoming elections, the state unit of BJP alleged on Sunday.
''Each and every word spoken by Dr Farooq must have sounded like music to the ears of separatists, pro-separatists and pro-Pak lobbies, while they pierced the sentiments of people of Jammu and Ladakh like poisonous arrows,'' State Spokesperson of BJP Anil Gupta, said in a statement issued here.
He said under the misconceived notion that there is no alternative to the National Conference this time, Dr Abdullah is trying to become a 'messiah of peace,' least realising that each and every child in Kashmir holds the Abdullahs and the NC responsible for the turmoil in Kashmir.