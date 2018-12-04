Farmers’ training programme on veg cultivation held

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Department of Agriculture, Sub Division Ganderbal Zone Duderhama organized a one-day farmers training programme on vegetable cultivation at Sehpora village of Ganderbal district.
On the occasion, Agriculture extention officer zone Duderhama Farooq ahmad sofi, said that scientific agricultural practices like crop rotation, terrace farming, climate resilient cultivation of crops would make farming sustainable and productive.
He urged upon the farmers to adopt organic farming which promotes and enhances agro-eco system, bio diversity, biological cycles and soil biological activity.
Besides, Agriculture Extension officer zone duderhama ganderbal other concerned officials, large number of farmers participated in the programme.