Farmers’ training programme concludes

JAMMU, DECEMBER 14:
The Training Programme organized under Sub Mission on Agriculture Extension (CSS) NMAET concluded on Friday here at Krishi Bhawan.
According to an official, the training, organized by Farmers Training Centre Jammu created awareness among the farmers about the ongoing farmers’ welfare schemes, integrated farming and latest technological innovations in Agriculture.
On the last day, Technical session was conducted by the Resource Persons from Agriculture University and the Department of Agriculture. Aman Jyoti Sharma, SMS (SDL) spoke on Round the year cultivation of Mushroom where as Arun Khajuria highlighted the importance and Role of Plant Health clinics working in different districts of Jammu division. Dr. Uma Shanker, Dr. Satish Pandita, Dr. Davinder Sharma, Dr. N. P. Thakur covered the variety of topics including Diversified Farming for doubling the farm income, Bee Keeping, Cultivation of Exotic vegetables, Management of insects/pests using IPM in vegetable crops.
Later, Small Hand Tools Kits were distributed among the farmers.
During interactive session, queries raised by the farmers were satisfactorily answered by the resource persons and experts, the official added.