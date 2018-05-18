Farmers, RTI activists protest, demand proper compensation

Srinagar, May 17:
As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Semi Ring Road project here on Friday the affected farmers along with several RTI activists Thursday sat on a dharna here in Press Enclave to press for their demands.
The demands include four times more compensation than market value of land plus rehabilitation, private negotiation by NHAI with farmers, government jobs and rehabilitation to those who lose 70% or more land under Ring Road.
An alternate road link is coming up connecting Pampore highway with Ganderbal via Khanda, Wathoora Chadoora, Budgam, Daharmuna, Narbal, Sumbal, Ganderbal This Semi Ring road project which is around 60 kilometers long starts from Gallandar Pampore and ends at Manigam in Ganderbal. Lot of agriculture land will be acquired in Pulwama, Budgam and some parts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. PM Modi who is scheduled to visit Srinagar on May 19th will be laying the foundation stone for this mega highway.
As per the provisions of new Land Acquisition Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act (LARR) enacted by Congress led UPA Government in 2013, land and property owners get four times more compensation than the market value of land/property in rural areas and 2 times in urban areas, but the law is not applicable to J&K.
“PM Modi is laying foundation stone for this project on May 19th 2018, but we are not satisfied with the kind of process being evolved in the land acquisition. Farmers and land owners are paid less compensation as compared to what is paid by NHAI in other states,” said G A Paul, President Semi Ring Road Land Owners Welfare Association.
“We took up the matter with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Revenue and Works Minister plus several Ministers, MoS, MLAs and MLCs. The Government should at any cost issue an ordinance for a new version of land acquisition act in J&K so that affected people in J&K get adequate compensation during acquisition process” said Muzaffar Hussain Mir, an aggrieved land owner from Khanda.
“Kashmir valley has lost its limited agriculture land to residential colonies, shopping complexes, railways and highways. Within 15 to 20 years 80 to 90% of the villagers will be landless and on the other hand the State Government is doing sheer injustice with the people of Jammu & Kashmir by paying them peanuts during land acquisition process,” said Raja Muzaffar, Founder J&K RTI Movement.