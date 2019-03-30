About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Dr. M. Ashraf Bhat

Farmers, orchardists beware!

Oils and pesticides that you spray in your orchards are neither human nor environment friendly

 

 





The farmers associated mainly with horticulture in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are the main drivers of the economy of the state, and they deserve all the support and appreciation for their work.

We all know that spring season has arrived with a buzz in horticulture related activities. I wish, this season and the year brings charm on your faces with good horticulture produce. You invest lot in your business with an aim to get more benefits, may you get all what youdeserve and aim for.

You work tirelessly in your orchards to maintain and look after each and every single tree in it like you take care of your own family. Kindly maintain this affection and care all the time, all the years till you can. Your personal physical as well as mental health is of paramount importance to all of us, if you are healthy, your orchards will remain healthy, so the health of the economy of our state Jammu and Kashmir. While you work in your orchards this season with respect to spraying of various recommended oils and pesticides, you must take care of yourself. Kindly follow all the guidelines given from time to time by the experts in the field during pesticide spraying sessions.

You must wear recommended clothes, eye screens, face masks, hand glows etc to keep your body away from the direct contact of the potentially hazardous oils and pesticides. If you don’t follow the standard precautionary measures during spraying sessions, you directly put your health in great danger. Once you are exposed to these harmful pesticides, your body gets affected. Most of the pesticides have been proven to have the elements which are very lethal and may lead to damage certain tissues in your body and can prove fatal to one’s health.

Some of the precautions which can help to minimize the harmful effects of pesticides are as under:

• Don’t tear with your teeth anything filled with oil or pesticide; most of the farmers do this being ignorant of dangerous health hazards. Always use scissors or a knife or a similar tool to cut the bag or container filled with pesticides.
• Don’t dissolve oil or pesticides in water with bare hands. Put on elbow length nylon glows while mixing oil or pesticides in a container.
• Always wear water proof apron or long jacket with inbuilt cap to cover you from head to toe; this is extremely mandatory to protect your body from direct contact with the pesticides.
• Always, with out fail put on eye glasses or screens and a good quality face mask to avoid inhalation of drops or mist of the pesticides.
• Lastly maintain a decent gap between you and the tree to create a forty five degree angle between the ground and the spray gun so as to avoid vertical spraying.

(Author is a lecturer)

 

bhatashraf@gmail.com

Latest News

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Mar 29 | Agencies
NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K

Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir

Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

Mar 29 | Junaid Kathju
Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Mar 29 | Agencies
ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Agencies
Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak describes incomprehensible India

Pak describes incomprehensible India's decision to reschedule upcoming ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Mar 29 | RK Online Desk
DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Mar 29 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Mar 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Dr. M. Ashraf Bhat

Farmers, orchardists beware!

Oils and pesticides that you spray in your orchards are neither human nor environment friendly

 

 

              





The farmers associated mainly with horticulture in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are the main drivers of the economy of the state, and they deserve all the support and appreciation for their work.

We all know that spring season has arrived with a buzz in horticulture related activities. I wish, this season and the year brings charm on your faces with good horticulture produce. You invest lot in your business with an aim to get more benefits, may you get all what youdeserve and aim for.

You work tirelessly in your orchards to maintain and look after each and every single tree in it like you take care of your own family. Kindly maintain this affection and care all the time, all the years till you can. Your personal physical as well as mental health is of paramount importance to all of us, if you are healthy, your orchards will remain healthy, so the health of the economy of our state Jammu and Kashmir. While you work in your orchards this season with respect to spraying of various recommended oils and pesticides, you must take care of yourself. Kindly follow all the guidelines given from time to time by the experts in the field during pesticide spraying sessions.

You must wear recommended clothes, eye screens, face masks, hand glows etc to keep your body away from the direct contact of the potentially hazardous oils and pesticides. If you don’t follow the standard precautionary measures during spraying sessions, you directly put your health in great danger. Once you are exposed to these harmful pesticides, your body gets affected. Most of the pesticides have been proven to have the elements which are very lethal and may lead to damage certain tissues in your body and can prove fatal to one’s health.

Some of the precautions which can help to minimize the harmful effects of pesticides are as under:

• Don’t tear with your teeth anything filled with oil or pesticide; most of the farmers do this being ignorant of dangerous health hazards. Always use scissors or a knife or a similar tool to cut the bag or container filled with pesticides.
• Don’t dissolve oil or pesticides in water with bare hands. Put on elbow length nylon glows while mixing oil or pesticides in a container.
• Always wear water proof apron or long jacket with inbuilt cap to cover you from head to toe; this is extremely mandatory to protect your body from direct contact with the pesticides.
• Always, with out fail put on eye glasses or screens and a good quality face mask to avoid inhalation of drops or mist of the pesticides.
• Lastly maintain a decent gap between you and the tree to create a forty five degree angle between the ground and the spray gun so as to avoid vertical spraying.

(Author is a lecturer)

 

bhatashraf@gmail.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;