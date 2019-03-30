Farmers, orchardists beware!

March 30, 2019 | Dr. M. Ashraf Bhat

Oils and pesticides that you spray in your orchards are neither human nor environment friendly











The farmers associated mainly with horticulture in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are the main drivers of the economy of the state, and they deserve all the support and appreciation for their work.

We all know that spring season has arrived with a buzz in horticulture related activities. I wish, this season and the year brings charm on your faces with good horticulture produce. You invest lot in your business with an aim to get more benefits, may you get all what youdeserve and aim for.

You work tirelessly in your orchards to maintain and look after each and every single tree in it like you take care of your own family. Kindly maintain this affection and care all the time, all the years till you can. Your personal physical as well as mental health is of paramount importance to all of us, if you are healthy, your orchards will remain healthy, so the health of the economy of our state Jammu and Kashmir. While you work in your orchards this season with respect to spraying of various recommended oils and pesticides, you must take care of yourself. Kindly follow all the guidelines given from time to time by the experts in the field during pesticide spraying sessions.

You must wear recommended clothes, eye screens, face masks, hand glows etc to keep your body away from the direct contact of the potentially hazardous oils and pesticides. If you don’t follow the standard precautionary measures during spraying sessions, you directly put your health in great danger. Once you are exposed to these harmful pesticides, your body gets affected. Most of the pesticides have been proven to have the elements which are very lethal and may lead to damage certain tissues in your body and can prove fatal to one’s health.

Some of the precautions which can help to minimize the harmful effects of pesticides are as under:

• Don’t tear with your teeth anything filled with oil or pesticide; most of the farmers do this being ignorant of dangerous health hazards. Always use scissors or a knife or a similar tool to cut the bag or container filled with pesticides.

• Don’t dissolve oil or pesticides in water with bare hands. Put on elbow length nylon glows while mixing oil or pesticides in a container.

• Always wear water proof apron or long jacket with inbuilt cap to cover you from head to toe; this is extremely mandatory to protect your body from direct contact with the pesticides.

• Always, with out fail put on eye glasses or screens and a good quality face mask to avoid inhalation of drops or mist of the pesticides.

• Lastly maintain a decent gap between you and the tree to create a forty five degree angle between the ground and the spray gun so as to avoid vertical spraying.

(Author is a lecturer)

bhatashraf@gmail.com