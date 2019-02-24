Farmers having 2 ha land to get Rs 6000/yr

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Advisor Skandan reviews arrangements for PM-KISAN scheme launch


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, February 23:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme under which farmer families having cultivable land holding of 2 hectares and less will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000 each.
In this regard, Advisor to Governor, K Skandan Saturday reviewed arrangements being made for the launch of the PM-KISAN scheme at State level. The launch function shall be held here at Convention Centre, Canal Road Jammu on Sunday, February 24.
While reviewing the arrangements for the function, the Advisor asked the concerned functionaries to work in close coordination and make fool proof arrangements for the event.
The Advisor had a detailed briefing on activity wise arrangements being made by various departments. He stressed upon the executing agencies to ensure other necessary arrangements to be put in place well in time for smooth and successful conduct of the event.

