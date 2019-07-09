Farmers’ capacity building training begins at SKUAST-K

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A series of two days capacity building training programme on nutrition and housing management of dairy cattle for farmers began here on Monday.

Mountain Livestock Research Institute (MLRI), Manasbal, SKUAST-K in collaboration with Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Kashmir is organising the programme.

The training shall be given to 150 farmers from the districts Baramulla and Bandipore, in six batches of 25 farmers each.

Prof. J. D. Parrah, Chief Scientist and Head, MLRI, formally welcomed the first batch.

He stressed upon the importance of scientific housing and nutrition management for profitable dairy farming.

Participants introduced themselves in the inaugural function and expressed joy for getting the opportunity to participate in the programme.

Prof Parrah offered best wishes to the organizers and the participants for successful conduct of the programme.

During the course of this programme, scientists from MLRI shall educate the farmers regarding various aspects of scientific housing and nutrition of dairy cattle, which includes planning requirements of cattle sheds, housing cattle for higher productivity and better welfare, feeding management for maximizing milk production, low cost feed formulation utilizing locally available feed stuffs, prevention of diseases due to nutritional imbalances and improper housing. Exposure visits to feed plant, silage making unit and various types of scientifically constructed cattle sheds are also scheduled.