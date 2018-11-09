Farmers call for immediate assessment of losses due to snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 8:
Expressing concern over the losses caused to horticulture by snowfall across Kashmir Valley, a group of farmers from Pulwama district Thursday demanded immediate compensation to the affected orchardists.
“Thousands of fruit and other trees are reported to have suffered massive damages due to latest snowfall, witnessed throughout Kashmir valley. There should be immediate assessment of losses suffered by the farmers on account of this snowfall,” they demanded.
The farmers said that thousands of apple trees have either been broken or uprooted due to snow. “The government must depute an expert team to assess the losses especially in South Kashmir which has been the worst hit,” they said and demanded early relief to the affected orchardists and farmers.
They said the farmers have since long been demanding for implementation of crop insurance scheme in Kashmir Valley to benefit the farmers' community in the event of such natural calamities. “When you have crop insurance for Jammu why can’t it be implemented in Kashmir Valley,” they questioned. (CNS)