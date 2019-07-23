Farmer's body recovered from Bijbehara orchard

July 23, 2019 | Agencies

Body of a farmer was recovered on Tuesday from Wopzan orchard in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.



According to initial reports, the deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Gh Qadir Bhat of Wopzan Herpora. Official sources told a local news agency that Bhat was a farmer by profession.



Reports said the body bears marks similar to bullet injuries, adding that few gunshots were heard late Monday evening in the area.

(KNO)