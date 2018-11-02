Farmers’ awareness camp organized at Thanamandi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
The Department of Horticulture and Agriculture, Rajouri on Thursday organized a Farmers’ Awareness Camp here at subdivision Thanamandi.
As per an official, during the awareness camp, farmers/fruit growers were informed about various welfare schemes of the department presently under implementation in the area. They were further advised to adopt cultivation of cash crops like walnuts, apple which has enormous potential in the area.
The farmers put forth several queries regarding Horticultural activities which were addressed on the spot. Instructions were issued to fruit growers to adopt scientific lines so that fruit growers can avail maximum quality production from their orchards. They were further asked to keep close liaison with the field functionaries to be aware of the latest programmes of the department.
Meanwhile, the experts from Agriculture department educated the farmers about soil testing, organic farming, and crop rotation, gully plugging organic farming besides informing them about the measures to be taken for intensive and extensive cropping.
The experts in the field of agriculture also briefed the farmers about the benefits of Kissan Credit Card and stressed upon them to avail the benefits of other welfare schemes under the Agriculture sector. The farmers were also sensitized about the use of latest technology in the field of agriculture and the benefits of high yield seed varieties.
Locals of the area complimented the District Administration and Department of Horticulture and Agriculture for organizing such awareness camps, the official claimed .