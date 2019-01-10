Farmers’ awareness camp held in Bhalwal

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 09:
A one-day farmers’ awareness camp was organized at Panchayat Ghar Gharota, Bhalwal under National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) in which officers of NABARD and Department of Agriculture interacted with the farmers of the area and extended awareness regarding various schemes being undertaken in the project.
According to an official, the camp was inaugurated by CGM NABARD, T Balachandran while Joint Director (Extn) Agriculture Bhulesh Zutshi, Chief Agriculture Officer, Narender Mishra, Project Coordinator NAFCC A K Malhotra, SDAO Marh R S Jamwal, Programme Officer Y.S. Sason, SMS (SDL) B K Koul, AEO Bhalwal Vandhana Kotwal and other officers and officials.
The camp was conducted under the supervision of Director Agriculture Jammu, H K Razdan.
CGM NABARD, asked the farmers for judicious and joint utilization of water and other resources being created under the project.
He called upon the farmers to get maximum benefit through proper implementation of different components of the project for minimizing their vulnerability.
Bulesh Kumar Zutshi, highlighted the need of adoption of climate resilient agricultural practices besides presenting achievements made under the said project. He said that the groundwater potential of the area will be exploited to the maximum through bore-wells or tube wells wherever feasible under the project to provide assured irrigation to the farmers. The farmers were also briefed about the importance of the NAFCC project in which 25 villages of Bhalwal block were selected under the climate change project.
The prominent farmers from NAFCC project villages also spoke on the occasion about the benefits and facilities being developed under this centrally sponsored project.
CGM, NABARD along with the team of officers of the Agriculture Department and NAFCC Project also inspected various project activities developed under NAFCC Project including fisheries pond at Gharota, irrigation pumpsets installed at Behra, Ranjan, Bhalwal and soil testing site at Bhalwal, the official added.