Farmers association estimates Rs 1500 crore loss in recent snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
Dozens of fruit growers and traders from south Kashmir on Saturday staged a protest here in this capital city demanding implantation of crop insurance scheme and adequate compensation for farmers affected by the recent snowfall.
Reports reaching GNS said that dozens of fruit growers and traders under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehreek (JKKT) assembled at Press Colony here this morning and staged a demonstration seeking compensation for the losses caused by the recent snowfall. The protesters led by JKKT General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik also demanded implementation of crop insurance scheme in the Valley.
“Recent snowfall dealt a big blow to agriculture and horticulture sectors of the Valley. Speculations are being made that the snowfall has caused a loss of Rs 1000 crore, but we estimate the losses to be over Rs 1500 crore,” Malik said.
The snowfall, Malik said has not only damaged apple industry but has also given a big blow to the dry fruit industry.
“It will be wrong to say that only apple orchards have suffered damages. The recent snowfall has caused widespread devastation,” he said.
Welcoming the announcement of package to the affected farmers, JKKT General Secretary said that adequate compensation should be given to the fruit growers so that they are able to overcome the losses.
“We hope government turns their words into action. The mere announcement won’t do justice. We hope adequate compensation is given to the affected,” Malik said.
“If the government has implemented a crop insurance scheme in Jammu why is Kashmir left out. We want the crop insurance scheme to be implemented here as well,” he added. (GNS)