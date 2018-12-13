Farm-size and productivity matters

Binish Qadri
Economic planning is a shared and cooperative mechanism of private undertakings of production and exchange. It is a continuous process which involves decisions, or choices, of scarce resources having alternative uses (Robbins, 1945) with the aim of achieving particular goals at some point of time in the future.
Since the inception of planning in India, particularly from 1954-55, the studies in the economics of farm management in particular and agriculture in general undertaken by the agriculture scientists on the one hand and Government of India on another hand provided a statistical base for the economists, farm management experts, and agriculture scientists to draw out or construct the relationship between farm size and productivity.
During 1960s and 1970s a large number of research studies provided important, substantial, and conclusive evidence that crop productivity per unit of land declined with an increase in farm size (Sen 1962, Mazumdar 1965; Khusro 1968; Rao 1966; Saini 1971; Bardhan 1973 as cited by Chand et al., 2011), providing strong backing and support for land reforms, land ceiling, redistribution of land, cooperative farming, community farming, and various other policies to support smallholders on the basis of yield per hectare or productivity and growth.
Consequently, there started the examination and investigation of the reasons behind higher yield per hectare or productivity and growth of smallholders (Berry and Cline 1979; Raghbendra et al 2000 as cited by Chand et al., 2011).
As far as the explanation of the inverse relationship between farm size and productivity is concerned some explained it in terms of soil quality (Bhalla& Roy, 1988 as cited by Chand et al., 2011), some explained it in terms of technological gap or backwardness (Ghose, 1979; Deolalikar, 1981), some in terms of nature of agriculture land and dynamic agriculture zones (Chada, 1978), while others explained it in terms of doses of chemical and fertilizers.
Family farming encompasses all family- oriented agricultural activities. It is a way towards organizing agricultural production which is managed and operated by a family and primarily dependent on family labour, including both women and men.
The common explanation of the relationship between farm size and productivity is in terms of family farming in general and higher input of family labour in small farms in particular.
Professor A.K. Sen, (As cited by Dutt&Sundharam, 2007) summed up the entire debate on farm-size and productivity and profitability in the following three prepositions:
- Much of the Indian Agriculture seems unremunerated when family labour employed in agriculture is given an ‘‘imputed value’’ in terms of the ruling wage rate in the market
- There is a positive relationship between the size of landholding and the level of profitability. The profitability of agriculture, by and large, increases with the size of land holding where the level of profitability is measured by the surplus (or deficit) of output over the cost of production together with the imputed value of labour
- There is a negative relationship between the level of productivity and the size of land holding. That is to say that productivity or yield per acre, by and large, decreases with the size of holding. From the first proposition, we come to know that Indian agriculture to a great extent is unprofitable. The second proposition links efficiency or profitability to farm-size. It explains a liaison between the two. The third proposition seems to contradict the second for it declares that the small farms are preferable on the basis of productivity per acre. Sen’s remarks triggered substantial debate on the subject.
Tailpiece
Farm size really matters in use of capital-intensive technology and henceforth production and income, but we have got alternatives, choices, and possibilities to tackle or confront this problem as we can go for corporate or community farming, that will not only redesign, restructure, and remodel our agricultural system but also will give a benefit, bonus, and a blessing to the economy.
Corporate farming indicates establishments, corporations, and companies that possess or impact agricultural farms and on a large scale.
It not only holds corporate ownership of farms and sale of agricultural goods but equally the roles of them in educating farmers and education in agriculture, research and extension.
And corporate farming will help in shifting of agricultural labour to other productive sectors and side by side their agricultural income will also increase.
Furthermore, the problem of technological backwardness will be solved. We know that around 50percent of India's population depends on 18 percent of GDP, and that is the main reason why most of the population is poor.
Majority of our farmers are marginal, which is the major burden, difficulty, limitation in adopting the technology.
Hence, there is a need to focus on these aspects, in order to make ourselves food secure and economically sound and encyclopedic.
