Farm loans of over 16 lakh farmers waived in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced to waive off farm loans to the tune of 6,100 crore rupees of more than 16 lakh farmers. Addressing a press conference after the first cabinet meeting last night, he said it has been decided to waive off all short-term loans availed by farmers from cooperative and Rural development banks.
The state cabinet also decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly Maoist attack at Jheeram ghati in Bastar in May, 2013 which claimed 29 lives.
Chhattisgarh cabinet also decided to provide 2,500 rupees per quintal to farmers for their paddy being sold under Minimum support price scheme.