Farm land conversion

Issues in agrarian economy are far more serious than mere land conversion
Professor Nisar Ali
Irrigated acreage conversion owes its roots to the execution of a land mark legislation popularly known as “Big Landed Estates Abolition Act”, 1950, a massive and radical land redistribution programme aiming at social and economic empowerment of people in the State.
The Act under reference exempted the orchards from ceiling laws and omitted to mention floor limit resulting in mushroom growth of sub-marginal holdings, presently under distress sale.
In the process of its execution, the unfortunate political happenings of 1953 led to lac massive political will in taking the redistribution measure to its logical end, thereby, causing the irrigated land conversion, through underhand means in connivance with revenue officials.
During the period 1951-62 as much as 2.09 lac kanals of irrigated land under paddy farms got converted in to non-paddy farms, 64 percent in Kashmir province alone and other irrigated lands converted stood 4.91 lac Kanals with 76.7 percent in Kashmir province alone ( Land Commission Report, 1968 p 141).
The Land Commission under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister in 1968, while considering fruit industry very important and on receiving public suggestion that no restriction be put on land conversion under principal food crops, had made an observation that: “In view of the grim food situation obtaining in the country , the Commission considers any curtailment in the area under principal food crops absolutely suicidal and strongly recommends that no such suggestion should be entertained,”(LCR,Pg 38).
Changing agrarian structure
The land conversion has been a continuous brazen process since fifties and governments maintaining silence without understanding its long term implications despite laws and regulations in place against it.
Analyzing the changing agrarian structure and cropping pattern in the State, the granary of agriculture district Anantnag (old district reorganization) which includes districts Pulwama, Kulgam and Shupian, had more than one-third of the cropped area, that is, about 35 percent under rice, followed by district Baramulla in 1950-51 and area under rice is reduced to 16.48 percent in 2015-16.
The district Srinagar including Budgam and Ganderbal had 20.08 percent area under rice in 1950-51 and is reduced to 13.96 percent in 2015-16.
Similarly, the area under rice in district Baramulla which included Kupwar and Bandipur is reduced from 20.08 percent to 16.73 percent under the changing cropping pattern.
On the other hand, district Jammu (old reorganization) area under rice has risen from 8.55 percent to 31.57 percent in the cropping pattern unlike district Udhampur and area under food crops in the district Kathua has also demonstrated an increase but area under the wheat declined in subsequent periods.
The agricultural statistics demonstrates that area under principal food crop (rice) in terms of cropping pattern has gone down from 72.88 percent in 1950-51 in Kashmir Valley to 47.17 percent in 2015-16, while it has increased from 27 percent to about 52.83 percent in Jammu region in the reference period.
Therefore, land conversion is more pronounced in Kashmir Valley particularly in district PulwamaShupian and Kulgam.
If we examine paddy farms acreage growth, the total irrigated rice farms stood 1.56 lac hectare in 1950-51, 2.42 lac hectare in 1980-81 and 2.66 lac hectare in 2015-16 having registered an annual growth rate of 1.07 percent during the entire time series period.
But the annual growth during the period 1980-81 to 2015-16 has been just 0.27 percent, that is, mostly period land conversion has taken place on a large scale. If we take net irrigated area, to assess the irrigation capacity building in the State, the NIA increased by 16.47 percent during 1950-51 to 1980-81 and thereafter it registers an increase of 17.10 percent, in other words, an annual increase of 0.55 percent for the entire time series period.
On the other hand, the public investment in irrigation capacity building registers an annual increase of 400 percent, hence no correlation between the two. Therefore, the question arises where the public funds have gone? More than Rs 100 crore is being spent on irrigation every year.
If the base is changed from 1950-51 to 1980-81 to evaluate the land conversion, except the district Budgam in Kashmir valley and district and Doda in Jammu division most of the districts reveal the decline the area under rice crop attributed to land conversion.
The land conversion has mainly affected the paddy farms. The above data is pre-2007 district reorganization.
The district Srinagar including Ganderbal shows decline in area under rice from 13.63 percent to 10.73 percent during 1980-81 and 2015-16.
Similarly, district Anantnag shows decline from 41.25 percent to 36.84 percent, Pulwama from 30.48 percent to 13.33 percent and Baramulla from 35.04 percent to 33.26 percent during the reference period.
On the other hand, in Jammu division, district Jammu and Udhampur shows decline in irrigated area under rice and the districts Kathua and Doda shows rise in the area under rice during 1980 to 2016.
Most of the decline is attributed to rise in the paddy cost of cultivation resulting in conversion of farm lands in to commercial farming, extension of urban agglomerations, extension of municipal limits, construction of government and private complexes, roads and infrastructure development including railways, higher benefit-cost ratio of commercial crops, etc
Shift to orchard farms
Analysis of pre-2007 reorganization of districts reveal that a switch over from paddy farms to orchards farms is relatively with less intensity in the district Baramulla and Budgam in Kashmir valley as compared to other districts in Jammu division.
However, in district Kathua the area under wheat and net area sown have also been shrinking since 2004-05, probably the area under fresh fruits has substantially risen in the district.
The size of holding
The average farm size has been consistently declining while the sub-marginal holdings are on rise. According to Agricultural Census, 2001, 68.5 percent holdings less than 0.5 hectare account for 33.7 percent of area in Kashmir province which has increased to 72 percent in 2011 (AC, 2011).
Therefore, the average size of holding tends to irreducible minimum, hence under ‘distress sale’. It is a very serious cause of concern. The average size of holding for the State is steeply on decline from 1.62 hectare in 1953-54 (NSS 1953) to 0.62 hectare in 2011.
Therefore, the dependence on food imports is bound to increase intensifying the ‘leakage effect’. The import of grains have increased from 1.87 lac tons in 1973-74 to 14.5 lac tons in 2015-16.The labour absorption capacity (employment) is reduced from 76.94 percent (Census, 1961) to 67.83 percent in 1971 (Census, 1971) and 41.48 percent in 2011 (Census (2011).
Acreage under orchards
There has been a substantial land conversion since 190-91. The area under fresh fruits in district Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam put together stood 22441 hectare in 2004-05 and increased to 26856 hectare, that is, an increase of 20 percent, while as erstwhile district Anantnan (Anantnag, Pulwama, Shupian and Kulgam) the area under fresh fruits was 43244 hectare in 2004-05 and the acreage increased to 77321 hectare in 2015-16, that is, an increase of 78.80 percent.
Similarly, in the district Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipur the combined area under fresh fruit stood 44072 hectare in 2004-05 and increased to 52777 hectare in 2015-16, that is, by 20 percent.
The major land conversion appears to have taken place in the district Pulwama and Shupian in the Valley.
Unless the land use policy, housing and policy on urban growth are put in place with statutory back up the State may lose most of the arable land. The employment potential and income generation effect have substantially gone down in agriculture sector in the absence of alternative agribusiness, food-industry and non-farm corporate sector. The State is bound to get trapped in explosive crisis.
