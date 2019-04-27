Farewell accorded to retiring officers

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Headquarters on Friday accorded farewell to the Deputy Director Planning/Buildings PHQ , Harmeet Singh and Sub-Inspector Ab. Majeed Khan (Training Section), at a function held at Conference Hall, Police Headquarters.

As per a police spokesman, the officers are superannuating on April 30.

ADGP PHQ, A.G Mir presided over the function. Speaking on this occasion, he praised the outgoing officers for their dedication and contribution to the department. He wished them a healthy post retirement life.

AIG (Building) Shalinder Singh gave a brief resume of the officers service record in the department. He hailed the officers for completing the services in the department with sincerity and dignity, the spokesman added.

AIG (Provison/Transport) PHQ, Mubassir Latifi and Assistant Director Building PHQ, Chaman Lal also spoke on the occasion.

They appreciated the humble and friendly nature of the outgoing officers.

In his speech, S. Harmeet Singh thanked the senior officers and colleagues for their guidance and support. He said that it’s a honour to retire from such a big institution like Police Headquarters, the spokesman added.

An appointee of 1983, S. Harmeet Singh joined Police Headquarters on deputation last year in the month of July. The officer has worked at various positions in different departments.

Sub-Inspector Ab. Majeed Khan speaking on the occasion thanked his colleagues and senior officers for their support during his tenure in the police department.

Director Prosecution PHQ , SM Kapoor, AIGs of Police Headquarter Shri Rayees Bhat, Shri Sameer Rekhi, Shri Rajeshwar Singh, Shri Manoj Kumar Pandit, CAO PHQ Shri Amit Mahajan, Xen PHQ Shri Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb and other officers of PHQ were present on the occasion, the spokesman said.