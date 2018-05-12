Faqir Mohammad Khan is new VC J&K Minerals Ltd

People of Gurez thanks CM
People of Gurez thanks CM
Nasir KhuehamiBandipora:
PDP-BJP government on Friday appointed PDP leader and former MLA from North Kashmir’s Gurez area of District Bandipora, Faqir Mohammad Khan as new Vice-Chairman of J&K Minerals Limited.
Khan, who was elected as MLA from Gurez Assembly constituency in 1996, resigned in 2015 from the basic membership of the Congress party and later joined PDP.
Khan, who is also Party's Zonal President for Gurez area narrowly lost the 2014 elections by a margin of 141 votes.
People of Gurez constituency hailed government’s decision of nominating Faqir Mohammad Khan as VC J&K Minerals Limited.
“We are very thankful to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for appointing Faqir as vice-chairman of J&K Minerals Limited, and resorting his honour by appointing him on this prestigious post. We hope the institution will further grow with Faqir Khan being on the chair,” party workers said.
The Vice Chairperson would be paid a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000 in addition to perks and privileges admissible under relevant rules.