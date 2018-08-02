Family welfare employees threaten to withdraw from measles campaign over salary issue

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 01:
Hundreds of employees working in Family Welfare Department in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday threatened to withdraw from the upcoming measles campaign stating they are without salary from the past four months.
The employees include Female Multi Purpose Health Workers (FMPHW), nursing orderlies, field workers, and clerical staff, who is the back bone of hospitals said their salary hasn’t been released in the four months.
“We have suffered a lot. It is very unfortunate that we are being deprived of the salary. Last year also we suffered immensely when our salary was not released for ten months,” said Syed Rafi, president Family Welfare (Maternal and Child Health (MCH & Immunization) Employees Union JK.
Saying that authorities have failed to make any headway to mitigate their issues.
He threatened if their salary wan not released immediately, they would not participate in the upcoming measles campaign next month—a campaign scheduled to target 45 lakh children in the state.
The non-payment of the salary has affected them economically and psychologically, they said, adding they are on the frontlines for immunization and other campaigns.
“We haven’t deposited monthly school fee of our school going children. We have also not deposited monthly installments of loans,” said Ghulam Rasool Mir, an employee.
They said they are facing hardships and appealed the department to find a way for releasing of their salary and come up with a policy to address the issue forever.
Many female employees especially field workers from peripheries said they face inconveniences to mark their presence on biometric devices which are located in hospitals far from their homes.
“I have to go for immunization to far-off places but at the end of the day I have to again go to the concerned hospital to mark my presence on the biometric machine,” said Naseema, a field worker from Kupwara.
“When we are being deprived welfare by the government, what welfare we would provide to people?” she asked.
The employees also said they have been given 6th and 7th pay commission benefits over the years and criticized the government for ignoring their plight.
“We have not received the arrears of 6th pay commission yet.”
According to the employees, since they were engaged in the department 25 years ago, they have suffered a lot due to the delay in the release of their salary. “We get our salary after six months or even more than that,” they said.
In June this year (two days before Eid-ul-Fitr), the employees received only one month salary that too after they moved from pillar to post, they said.
Dr Samir Mattoo, director Family Welfare said they are working to release the salary of employees.
He admitted that they were facing inconveniences.
“We are working to streamline the salary disbursement and we want the issue to be addressed soon. We have taken up the matter with the higher authorities including Government of India but we are not sure when their salaries would be released,” he said.
Asked if the employees didn’t participate in the measles campaign, Mattoo said, “They are free to decide.”