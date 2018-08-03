Family welfare employees continue protestover salary issue

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 02:
Seeking release of four-month salary, hundreds of employees working in the Family Welfare Department across Jammu and Kashmir continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Holding placards the employees under the banner of Family Welfare (Maternal and Child Health (MCH) & Immunization Employees Union gathered here in Press Enclave Srinagar and slammed the government for failing to release their salary.
“We are protesting against the delay in the release of our salary. We have been forced to take this extreme step as the concerned authorities are least bothered about us,” Syed Rafi, president of the employees union told reporters.
The employees which include female multi purpose health workers, nursing orderlies, field workers and clerical staff have been claiming their salaries are withheld despite them being the “backbone of the healthcare”.
Rafi said they have faced the salary issue in the past as well. “Despite repeated protests over the years the issue has not been resolved which has left us high and dry,” he said.
The employees accused the authorities of failing to make any headway to meet the employees’ demand.
“The non-payment of the salary has affected our families despite giving our best to the deapartment,” they said.
The employees also said they have not been given 6th and 7th pay commission benefits over the years and criticized the government for ignoring their plight. “They have also been ignored with respect to release of arrears after 6th pay commission.”
They said they are facing hardships and appealed Governor NN Vohra and the concerned department to take note of the issues and release the salary immediately.
“We get our salary after six months or even more than that due to which we are suffering,” they said.
Dr Samir Mattoo, director of Family Welfare said they are working to release the salary of employees.
“The matter has been taken up with Government of India (GoI) but we are not sure when their salary would be released,” he said.
Meanwhile, the employees have also threatened to stay away from the upcoming measles campaign in the state over the issue, which is scheduled to begin from next month.