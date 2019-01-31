Family to organize condolence meet at martyrs graveyard Eidgah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
On the ninth anniversary of Wamiq Farooq --- a class 7th student-- who was killed when a teargas shell fired by police hit him at Rajouri Kadal, here in old city on January 30, 2010, the family is organizing a condolence meeting at martyrs’ graveyard in Eidgah Srinagar here.
The condolence meeting will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday.
The statement issued to KNS said that the father of slain Wamiq Farooq and others whose beloved have been killed have pledged to continue the struggle till the action will be taken against the involved persons.
Wamiq’s father has invited the people to participate in the meeting.
The parents of Wamiq in a statement said that their beloved was not the part of any protest and was not involved in stone throwing incidents.
They said that the cases of Wamiq, Tufail Matoo and others are still there due to the non-cooperation of Police with the Court.