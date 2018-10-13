Family shuts doors on Qazi Yasir, removed as Mirwaiz-e-South Kashmir

Shafat MirAnantnag:
A day after obscene videos of Qazi Yasir went viral on social media network sites, ldaar-e-Tahkeekaat (Islamic Research Institute) — a religious seminary on Friday removed the chief cleric as Mirwaiz-e-South Kashmir
In the video, Qazi Yasir, who is also chairman of socio- politico religious organization, Ummat-e-Islami (UEI), is seen indulging in sleazy video conversation and masturbating with an unknown female.
Idara-I-Tehkeeqat, a religious seminary founded by his father, Qazi Nisar would continue to run the affairs of Jamia Masjid Anantnag. However there was no word if he will carry on heading the UEI also founded by his father.
The maternal grandfather of Qazi Yasir, Muhamad Abdullah, released a video in which he said, "We feel ashamed of the allegations that have come forward. So, keeping in view the aspirations of people, he is stripped off from post of Mirwaiz-e-south Kashmir. He has also been removed from the post of president of Idara.” He said that “affairs of Jamia Masjid will be run by Idara only,”
The video in its caption mentioned Abdullah as patron of the Idara-I-Tehkeeqat.
"If during investigations it came to fore that it (videos) are genuine he will be disowned by the family as well," he said. Qazi Yasir took over the reins of Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz South Kashmir in the year 2004 soon after he returned from Aligarh Muslim University after passing out BA from there. His father Qazi Nisar was gunned down by unidentified gunmen near Dialgam village on June,19 -1994 after which uncle Qazi Aman ran the affairs. Aman died of cardiac arrest in 2010 and since then Qazi alone was in charge.
Qazi Nisar who unsuccessfully contested 1982 assembly elections from Anantnag rose to prominence in 1987 when he became a part of Muslim United Front (MUF) — an amalgam of different parties that fought against NC and Congress. His party UEI fielded candidates from many assembly segments of Anantnag district and Muhmad Abdullah - his father in law, was one of the candidates who, unsuccessfully contested from Breng- Kokernag- constituency.
Qazi Yasir joined hands with Peoples Conference, chairman Sajad Lone- a minister in PDP- Congress government in 2006 and participated in the roundtable conferences held by moderate separatist leaders with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Lone during a press conference then even projected him as Mirwaiz Kashmir and termed his (Lone's father)-Abdul GaniLone and Qazi Nisar as spiritual brothers.