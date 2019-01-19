Family protests in Srinagar, seeks Governor’s intervention

Police failed to nab culprits, will approach HC now: Victim’s father
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 18:
Two months after their 16-year-old daughter was kidnapped and raped, a family from Ramban area of Jammu Friday staged a protest in Srinagar demanding ‘capital punishment’ to the culprits.
Father of the girl Abdul Lateef alleged that her daughter was raped by a group of local men at their village at Pogul Paristan, Ramban for nearly two months.
“She was accompanied by four to five men when she went to fetch water from a nearby spring on the evening of 14 September 2018. They beat her and one of them raped her until she felt unconsciousness,” angry Lateef said.
He alleged that her daughter was repeatedly raped by the local person for two months and accused the police of shielding the culprits.
“Police has lodged an FIR in but they have done nothing so far forcing us to protest here,” he added.
Lateef said when her daughter did not return home, they started inquiring about her in the neighborhood but couldn’t get any information.
On the very next day, the family lodged a missing report in a nearby police station, but two months have passed and they could not nab the culprits, he said.
Lateef said as the police has failed to arrest the culprits he is now approaching the High Court to seek justice for his minor daughter. They (culprits) are now threatening the family for lodging a complaint against them.
The 16-year-old victim alleged that four to five local men from her village took her to a place nearby and forcibly kept her there for two months and was raped multiple times.
Fareed Ahmad, the victim’s brother said after two months her sister managed to escape from the house, where she was ‘caged’.
“Our family is facing hardships and problems in managing the expenses,” he said they are daily wagers and have no other source of income.
“We appeal Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene into the matter so that justice could be delivered to the family,” he said, adding that they are living in fear and threat.
Earlier former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted about the incident, “What can be more blood curdling & disturbing than a case where a 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped in Ramsoo and is now 3 months into her pregnancy. Instead of public outrage, questions will swirl about the caste and religion of this innocent child and her rapists.”
