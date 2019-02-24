Family of youth arrested in Deoband protests in Srinagar

Srinagar:
The family members of one of the youth Nawaz Ahmed—arrested by UP Police staged a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday.
Nawaz, a resident of Noonmai Kulgam along with Pulwama youth Aqib Ahmed were arrested by UP police from Devbandh seminary claiming that some arms and ammunition were recovered from them.
The family members of Nawaz Ahmed assembled at Press Enclave Srinagar—demanding his immediate release. They said Nawaz has no criminal record while UP police should thoroughly probe the matter before labeling him as Jaish militant.
“He is studying ‘Fazliyat’ at Darul Uloom Deoband. He is religious and fond of seeking knowledge about theology. We are sure a thorough probe will ensure his release,” Waqar Ahmed, the brother of Nawaz told the local newsgathering agency, CNS.
They appealed Jammu and Kashmir Police and Governor’s administration, to take up the matter with UP police so that truth may surface. “Nawaz has been implicated in a false case,” the protesting family said.