Family of missing student seeks his whereabouts

Student's last location traced in Sopore, claims Noida Police
Srinagar:
The family members of a missing Kashmiri student of Sharda University on Wednesday staged a demonstration—demanding his whereabouts, while Noida police claimed that the last location of the missing student was traced to north Kashmir’s Sopore.
Ahtisham’s aunt Shabnum told Global News Service (GNS) that her nephew went missing on October 28, over three weeks after he was beaten up by local students at the University due to which he was hospitalised.
“On Sunday, he went for outing to New Delhi. Throughout the day, he was in touch with his parents over the phone. He told his father that he will send him the pictures he had clicked at different places. But by the evening, his phone was switched off and he went missing,” she said.
Before he went missing, Shabnum said Ahtisham called his cousin brother, also a student at the Sharda University that he was boarding a metro and that he will reach the hostel by 8:30 pm.
“He didn’t reach the hostel. We have no idea who kidnapped him. We have no idea if any agency has picked him up. We want to know where our son is,” she said.
Ahtisham’s mother Irfana told this news agency that the family has filed a missing report with the police in Delhi. Police, she said told that family that her son’s last tracked location showed he was in Jammu.
However, Commandant Greater Noida Ist, Amit Kishore Srivastava (DSP) told GNS that the last location of the student has been traced in Sopore in the Kashmir valley.
“We have received a missing report from the cousin brother of the missing youth at the police station Knowledge Park,” Amit said.
“His last call was traced to Sopore on Sunday around 8:00 pm. We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir police in this case,” he added. A senior police officer here told GNS that police was probing all angles related to the disappearance of the student.