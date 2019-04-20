Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

April 20, 2019 | Agencies

Family members of a youth, who went missing from south Kashmir district of Pulwama on April 10, has sought help from general public and administration to find his whereabouts.

Official sources said that the youth, identified as Riyaz Ahmed Shah, went missing from Tral on April 10. “Shah has last spoken to his brother when he was at Awantipora at around 1600 hrs on April 10,” they said, adding since then his phone is not reachable.

They said the family members have lodged a missing person’s complaint at a local police station.

“During investigation police has learned that Shah was last seen at General Bus Stand in Tral on April 14,” they said.