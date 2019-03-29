Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Family members of a driver, who went missing from north Kashmir district of Baramulla on March 22, on Friday staged a protest in the summer capital, Srinagar, urging Governor’s intervention to trace him.

Holding placards, which read, ‘Where is our son’, ‘My brother John Mohammad is missing, help us find him’, besides other slogans, the family members of the missing driver held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar on Friday.

Shouting slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter so that Jan Muhammad, who was working for a telecommunication company, could be traced by the police.