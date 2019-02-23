Family of Kulgam youth rejects UP Police claim

Shafat MirKulgam, Feb 22:
The family of one of the Kashmiri youth arrested in Uttar Pardesh’s Deoband area rubbished the claims of police that he was Jaish-e-Mohammad militant.
“Our brother is innocent. He is not involved in any militancy related activities. He had been studying in Darul Uloom Deoband since last three years now,” said Waqar Ahmed, who is brother of arrested Kulgam youth Nawaz Ahmad Teeli.
He said Uttar Pradesh Police is lying about involvement of his brother in any militancy related activity.
“My brother, Nawaz Ahmed Teeli, is doing a course of Aalmiyat from Darul Uloom Deoband, and personnel of India’s security agencies had barged in his room last night and detained him along with two other youth including a Kashmiri,” said Waqar.
“We went to seek the information from local police here. They told us they have nothing to do with this case and only UP police can tell us on what basis Nawaz has been picked up by ATS UP,” he said.
Waqar said his brother was never involved in any unlawful activities or ever questioned by the local police.
“We will be heading to UP tomorrow. We have apprehensions that he may be falsely implicated in the case, which will ruin his career. We urge police to bring the facts to fore so that my brother gets justice,” he said.