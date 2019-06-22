Family of deceased tourism employee demands probe

June 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The family of the deceased tourism department employee, Rinku Raj Pandita — who died in a raft capsize in Pahalgam this week alleged that the death of their son was a “murder” and not just an accident.

The family of Rinku Raj—who originally hail from Sagam village in Kokernag area of Anantnag district is currently residing at Bohri in Jammu.

Pandita was posted at Pahalgam with the department—where officials allegedly forced him to accompany participants without issuing formal orders against his routine duty, as per his family.

“He was compelled to accompany the participants on the boat without safety jacket leading to his ‘murder’. It is a murder by those who did not want him to disclose the misdeeds and bungling in Pahalgam Tourism Department,” claimed his uncle, Ashok Kumar Bhat.

He alleged that the deceased was actually tasked to arrange transport for the participants. He further alleged that the officers were allegedly “harassing” him without any justification due to which the deceased was about to leave his job.

“He had informed family members about the harassment. He was harassed repeatedly and such a situation was created by the officials that he was willing to quit his job,” he claimed.

Seeking a high level probe into the death of their son, Bhat said that Governor Satya Paul Malik should appoint a retired judge to head the investigation so that the truth could come out.

He said that tourism department making false claim that the deceased left their office in Pahalgam on the ill-fated day at 3 PM. “The matter needs to be investigated properly. We have yet to receive the First Information Report (FIR) copy from the police,” he said.

However, as per the officials and witnesses, Pandita kept on insisting for a joyride throughout the day which later turned into an ill fated incident.



“We can simply term this as a misfortune because of which we lost a lovely human being like him. Rinku was very happy as the event had concluded smoothly for the day. Since morning he insisted for a joyride but we were busy with the competition and later when the event was off we couldn’t say no to Rinku since we were supposed to oblidge one of the employees of our department. As soon as we were about to finish the ride, the boarders which included six participants from Reasi team, Rinku and two raft guides, the participants overjoyed with the ride tried to celebrate inside the boat while it was moving. The boat lost balance and flipped throwing out the people boarding it. Some managed to hold to the safety rope of the boat while others were taken away by the intense water current. I had feeble conscience while I was being pulled out of the icy waters and regained consciousness in the hospital only”, said one of the raft guides, Abdul Ghani.

The raft guides of the tourist department driving the raft boat on that ill fated day is one of the most highly skilled and trained one in the department and have been in this field since 1988.

Assistant Director Tourism, Pahalgam, says she was at the spot at the time of the incident and there is no truth in Rinku being forced to accompany partcpnats, when he was not the one qualified for it.

“Rinku insisted for a joy ride and even asked me to accompany them in the boat which I refused to. As I was talking with my team of officials and participants for the finals of the competition, which was the following day, I saw Rinku wearing the raft gear and boarded in the boat with Reasi team. I waved at them to not go ahead with the ride but they left and minutes after that I was informed about the incident. There is no question of asking an untrained and an unqualified person to board that boat for accompanying anyone. I told Rinku since he was bulky and did not know swimming; it would be dangerous for him to take up this ride. There were no tourists on that boat which everybody knows and it was just a fun ride with the participants, who all were trained professionals, which cost Rinku his life”, said Assistant Director Tourism, Zahida Parveen.



