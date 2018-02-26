Family of deceased PDD worker appeals PM for help

Nazim Ali ManhasRajouri, Feb 25:
The poor family of a young boy who lost his life in a fateful incident having alleged involvement of Power Development Department (PDD) in the year 2015 is at the verge of starvation due to the ‘callous attitude of the said department, police and politicians.’
The boy’s poor family is unable to make the ends meet and has now appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice as according to them all promises made by his party leaders including MLAs and MPs proved hollow and as an eyewash.
Neeraj Raina son of Kasturi Lal resident of Gadi Bishnah, Block Khour of Tehsil Akhnnor was working as daily wager with PDD and on December 20, 2015 got electrocuted due to release of power supply by a DM while working on a transformer in Gair village of Khour block.
After his death large number of politicians visited the house of Kasturi lal and assured them of a government job to their younger son along with some cash assistance, but unfortunately none of the promises has been fulfilled by anyone owning to which the condition of the poor family has turned more worse as Neeraj was their only source of income.
His father who works as a blacksmith in his house said that even police harassed him a lot as even after giving a written complaint of their son’s death, the challan was not produce by the police in the court of law for more than two years. He said even today he doesn’t know whether it has been produced or not.
He appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver justice and save his family from starvation as he is ‘fed up with the politicians who show their faces just to beg votes from innocent public.’
He said his wife is become mentally upset after the death of their son and most of the time she cries with photograph of their son in her hands.
