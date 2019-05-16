Family of deceased KAS officer holds protest, demands probe

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Our son murdered, he can't commit suicide’

Family members of deceased Kashmir Administrative Officer (KAS) Sushil Kumar Attri on Wednesday held a demonstration demanding high level probe into the mysterious death of their son.

The family members alleged that their son was murdered and they were not ready to accept that he had committed suicide in the flat.

“He was not a kind of man who can end his life. He was a happy man. There is something fishy and those who are behind the mysterious death of our son should be exposed,” said the protesting relatives of 2004 batch officer.

They demanded that the mobile phone and CCTV photo-age of the Ansal should be scanned properly so that evidences can be found to punish the guilt behind the death of Sushil. Later, the protesters dispersed when SDPO Suniya Wani convinced them that a Special Investigation Team would be constituted to probe the case.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai has expressed grief over the demise Attri, who was posted as Deputy Director ICDS.

In his condolence message, the Advisor expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul.