Family observes 9th death anniversary of Tufail Matoo

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 9th death anniversary of slain teenager Tufail Matoo was observed here on Tuesday. Family members said their friends and victim families of teenager Wamiq Farooq, Kousar Hameed Sofi and Umar Qayoom participated in the 9th martyrdom anniversary of Tufail at Mazar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Graveyard) Eidgah at 9:30 in the morning today

Ashraf Matoo father of Tufail prayed for peace to the departed soul. Carrying posters and banners the family members along with their relatives demanded justice for Tufail. The victim families pledged to continue their fight for justice.

“We want peace to prevail but it is impossible till justice is delivered to the victim families. We will continue to fight for justice of our martyred sons,” Matoo said in a statement.