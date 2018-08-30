Family members of abducted Tral youth appeal for setting him free

Javid SofiPulwama
In a video appeal, which went viral on various social networking sites, family members of an abducted youth, Mohammad Asif of Pinglish village of Tral, have appealed his abductors for setting him free.
In the video , some women are seen making an emotional appeal for setting him free.
Mohammad Asif Rather son of Rafiq Ahmad Rather was abducted from his house by unknown gunmen on Wednesday late evening.
Asif is said to be a university student and his father is working in JK police.