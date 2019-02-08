Family ferries pregnant woman 7 km on foot to Baramulla hospital

In Budgam, residents shoulder pregnant woman, traveling 4 km on foot
In Budgam, residents shoulder pregnant woman, traveling 4 km on foot
Noor ul Haq / Mansoor PeerBaramulla / Budgam, Feb 07:
The government’s winter preparedness claims took yet another hit with people having to shoulder pregnant women to hospitals on foot amid heavy snowfall with the authorities failing to clear even the roads leading to hospitals.
A pregnant woman was carried by her family in a makeshift stretcher for around 7 km in Namblan village of Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday as roads to the hospital remained blocked due to snow.
A health official from Sheeri said due to blocked roads amidst snowfall, ambulance could only reach up to Audoora village of Sheeri.
In a video that went viral on social media, few youngsters were seen carrying a pregnant woman in a makeshift stretcher from Gurriwan (Gujjar Patti) Namblan village up to Primary Health Center Sheeri for immediate treatment despite heavy snowfall.
Locals said the distance from Namblan up to PHC Sheeri is around 7 km and due to heavy snowfall, the road was still blocked.
They said the district authorities had not cleared snow on Zandfaran-Namblan road, creating problems for the locals especially the patients.
As per reports, the area received up to 4 feet snow since Wednesday afternoon.
A family member of the woman told Rising Kashmir that after feeling slight pain, the woman was carried on a makeshift stretcher up to PHC Sheeri where from she was referred to District Hospital Baramulla.
Block Medical Officer Sheeri, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh said an ambulance was sent to carry the patient but due to blocked roads it could not reach beyond Audoora village.
“We received a call at around 6:45 am on Thursday and dispatched an ambulance to the area but due to heavy snowfall and blocked roads, it couldn't reach Namblan. However the patient was carried up to PHC Sheeri and then referred to District Hospital Baramulla and is stable now,” the BMO Sheeri said.
However, officials of R&B and Municipal Committee Sheeri said snow machines were dispatched to the area but due to heavy snowfall and slippery roads, the machines were able to clear the road only up to Audoora village.
They promised to clear the road on a priority basis.
The snowfall also turned out to be worrisome for a family in central Kashmir’s Budgam district that had to take a pregnant family member on shoulders while covering the distance of four km on foot.
Amid snowfall, Naseema, a pregnant woman of Gulabdaji, Budgam was taken 4 km on a charpoy with 12 people shouldering her to the health facility.
Thursday morning she went into labour pain at home but her family was unable to arrange a vehicle as more than 2-feet of snow had accumulated in the village.
“Our area is hilly and we were left with no option but to shoulder her to Hardeaboora hospital. It took us nearly an hour to travel 4 km,” Naseema’s nephew, Muzaffar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.
From Hardeaboora health facility, she was then referred to SKIMS, Bemina.
Ahmad said he shouldered his aunt and called the one-hour journey in the snow-covered mountain as “one of the painful things I have ever witnessed in my life”.
“The link road leading to our village is in shambles. It was macadamized 12 years ago and people are suffering. The roads are still not motorable which is unfortunate,” he said.
Ahmad said there were no primary health care facilities in their area and patients were compelled to travel long distances for minor ailments.
“We have no sub health centre. People especially those suffering any kind of ailment are worst sufferers in the area,” he said.
On Thursday a man fell from a roof of a house in Nowgam Darwan area of Budgam and suffered head injury.
He too was taken to a nearby health facility on foot, traveling 4 km.
“He was taken on a makeshift stretcher for 4 km as roads were not motorable due to snowfall. The road leading to Darwan was shut as a heavy tree had fallen on the road at Mohru and it was not possible to take the patients from any other side,” said a resident of Darwan. “From Mohru he was taken on an ambulance that was waiting for him.”