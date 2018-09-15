Family contests police claims, calls it ‘attempt to murder’

Shafat MirKokernag (Anantnag):
Family of Jaish-e-Muhammad suspect, Feroz Ahmed Hajam today accused police of “attempt to murder”—saying that their son didn’t cut his throat.
Police had claimed that Jaish-e-Muhammad suspect, Feroz Ahmed Hajam, had tried to commit suicide inside a washroom after he was called for questioning.
A week later, the family contests police claims—saying that he wasn’t affiliated with any militant group as was claimed by the police.
According to the statement, which Feroz himself penned down on a paper, he was detained near Khanabal Dak Bungalow by the SOG men who bungled him up in a police armored vehicle instantly and whisked him away on 5th of September.
“Last year only we had taken loan to start a trouser manufacturing unit at Achabal Adda in main town Anantnag. It was the responsibility of Feroz to run this unit and manage everything there since I used to run a barber’s shop in the town only at a different location,” Taiq Ahmad, elder brother of the accused told Rising Kashmir.
“On 5th September, I left our rented room at 9 am while Feroz was yet to leave for work. During the day I called him couple of times but his phone was constantly switched off. He had to go for collecting the payment from Kulgam as our clientele spans across south Kashmir’s districts,” he said, adding, “Next day in the afternoon I got a call from CID office in Anantnag who were asking me about the details about my brother and it was them who told me that he had been hospitalized in Anantnag district hospital. As I rushed there, he was being provided treatment and was in a critical condition.”
He said that Feroz had been stopped by SOG men, who were in civvies, near Dak Bungalow in Khanabal area of Anantnag district at 11 am on 5th September.
“There he was handcuffed and taken to the JIC Anantnag where he was tied and about eight men used rollers over his thighs, applied burning cigarette butts on his legs and body, torturing him severely,” he said. “After the torture, the SOG men forcibly put on a military fatigue on Feroz and took him to an army camp in Kapran Verinag where he was again tortured. He was then taken to another army camp in Nodura Dooru where a sack like cloth was put over his head and his throat was slit by the forces personnel with intent to murder him for no reason.”
“My brother had no association with any group all this time and not a single case or police complaint is registered against him anywhere,” he claimed. “The claim that he was a Jaish affiliate is total rubbish and how is it possible for a civilian to take a knife along inside the camp.”
Ahmad alleged that the SOG men who detained him first, took away Rs 10,000 and 4000 cheques, a watch, Rs 8500 cash, a golden ear ring which are still lying in their possession.
Meanwhile, SHRC has issued notices to DC, SSP Anantnag to submit report on throat slitting of Feroz. Taking cognizance of the petition SHRC/302/Anang/2018 filed by the chairman International Forum For Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, regarding the attack on a man and leaving him throat slit, the chairman State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Justice (Rtd) Bilal Nazki has issued a notice to deputy commissioner Anantnag and SSP Anantnag asking them to file a compliance report before the Commission, sooner the better. The petitioner said that a person Feroz Ahmed Hajam’s throat was slit by the unidentified gunmen and he is battling for life at the SMHS hospital. The SHRC also directed the Medical Superintendent SMHS to provide quality treatment to the injured Feroz. The petitioner in his application stated that a 35-year-old man recovered by police on Thursday with his throat slit, who was brought to district hospital Anantnag and is now battling for life at SMHS hospital, Srinagar. Chairman IFJHR in his application also states that police has stated that Hajam tried to end his life by slitting his throat as he is a Jaish suspect and was apprehended in connection with a case, according to the police statement issued here. The petitioner also stated that during the course of investigation, Feroz tried to attend nature’s call and tried to end his life by cutting his throat.