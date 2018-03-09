Family blames police for killing 60-yr old man in a raid to arrest his son

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A day after a 60-year old man died in Baramulla after he was hit by a police vehicle, his family accused the police of running over an armored Rakshak jeep on him to break the bid to foil detention of one of his sons involved in a stone-pelting case.
According to authorities after he was hit by a police Rakshak of Delina police post Abdul Aziz Ahanger died on the spot. The police had stated that Aziz of Rather Mohalla Delina was hit by a Rakshak vehicle at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday and after being rushed to the district hospital he succumbed to injuries.
Mehraj ud din Ahanger, Aziz’s eldest son, said that his younger brother Towseef was sipping tea with his friend on Wednesday evening when a police party from nearby police post bundled him into their vehicle. He was whisked away as his other brother was allegedly involved in a stone-pelting case.
“He went to see off his friend after having tea. Suddenly we heard him cry ‘Mouji’(mother, mother). We ran out and saw policemen beating Towseef and they bundled him in the vehicle. Our father Abdul Aziz was offering Isha prayers in a nearby mosque. He came out after offering prayers and pleaded before the police party to leave Towseef as he had done nothing wrong,” Mehraj said.
He said that Aziz was pleading with the police to let off Towsee, but the police vehicle ran over him killing Aziz on the spot. 60-year old Aziz, according to the family, was working as a daily wage laborer at Food and Supplies store besides being a sweeper at a local private school.
Wailing Khalida Begum, Aziz’s wife, said that they pleaded before the police to let “their son go.” “They drove over my husband and killed him on the spot. The police are lying now. There is a difference between accident and murder. How can an accident occur, half a kilometer away from main highway and that too inside a mohalla road ,” Begum said. She accused police of “murdering” her husband.
“See the photographs. My husband’s chest has visible marks of vehicle tyres. His head was ruptured. How can they term it an accident?,” she added.
An official at Baramulla hospital said that Aziz had received severe head injury and his ribs were fractured. Baramulla police however termed Ahanger's death as a case of accident.
A police official while refuting the allegations leveled against the forces by the family said, "How can a law abiding force carry out such a heinous act. We are a responsible force. These allegations against police are totally baseless. His death was accidental."
He said that after coming under heavy stone pelting from youth the driver of the Rakshak left the place hurriedly hitting Ahanger. In a statement issued to media, Baramulla police said that at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, 60- year old Aziz was hit by a police vehicle near Delina, Baramulla and at District hospital Baramulla he succumbed to his injuries.
The statement further said that the driver of the police vehicle constable Abdul Ahad (2757/B) was arrested and the vehicle was also seized. “A case FIR No 39 /2018 under section 304 A was registered against the driver. Further investigation into the matter is going on,” the police statement said.
On Thursday morning hundreds of mourners gathered at the single storey house of deceased to console the family. The deceased was laid to rest at martyrs’ graveyard at Delina in Baramulla amid pro freedom and anti government slogans. He is survived by an ailing wife, three sons and a daughter. The eldest of the siblings Mehraj was engaged few months ago.
Meanwhile a complete shutdown was observed in Delina area today as all business establishments remained closed. After minor stone pelting authorities cleared the highway for traffic. After the incident, authorities suspended internet services and railway services in Baramulla town as a “precautionary measure.” But later in the evening, however both internet and rail services were restored.
