Family accuses SKIMS, police of ‘shielding’ culprits

May 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Case investigated, allegations found baseless: SKIMS

The family of a 23-year-old Bemina woman who died of transfusion reaction more than a month ago, at SKIMS Soura, Thursday accused police and the institute authorities of ‘shielding’ the ‘culplrit doctors.’

Mir Anjum, the deceased woman of Bemina, was admitted to SKIMS on 31st March for constipation. She was given blood which caused transfusion reaction and deteriorated here condition. She later passed away on April 04.

The family of the deceased held a protest in Srinagar. They accused police and SKIMS authorities of having failed to investigate the matter.

“Both police and the institute authorities have done nothing even after passing of more than a month,” said Mir Asia, sister of the deceased.

Demanding justice, she said police was ‘defending the doctors and they are hand in glue with each other’ which prompted them to hold protest.

“We won’t allow police to defend the doctors who are culprits. After death of my sister even the SKIMS authorities had replaced the blood bags. We will take the case to the final conclusion and will move court,” Asia said.

However, following the protest SKIMS administration issued a statement and refuted the allegations. It said the case of transfusion reaction had been investigated.

“The committee scrutinized patient record as well as blood bank record for any mismatched or transfusion reaction. The committee found no evidence of mismatched transfusion reaction in the patient,” it said adding the patient was admitted at SKIMS. “Two blood pints were transfused, one on 29th March and another on 30th March, 2019. Post transfusion blood sample of patient as well as blood bag were tested.”

It said that both direct coombs test as well as indirect coomb test were negative; also no haemolysis was found in patient post transfusion.

After Anjum’s death, the institute authorities had constituted an inquiry committee that had refuted the family claims.

“It was a case of hepatic vein thrombosis (HVT). The patient was taken for evaluation. The committee confirmed that the blood was not mismatched. Her post-transfusion tests have cleared that,” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.

Jan who headed the committee suspected that the deceased suffered anaphylaxis reaction and the condition could be caused by any other thing.

After the Bemina woman suffered transfusion reaction, authorities at SKIMS had ordered immediate replacement of the blood bags.

A doctor at the premiere Institute suspected use of substandard equipment in blood bank during transfusion process.

"This has happened for the first at the Institute which has triggered outrage from the attendants of patients," he said. The doctors rued that the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology was facing a dearth of skilled manpower.

“If a patient suffers transfusion reaction, he/she develops multi-organ dysfunction. Chances of survival are less if not treated on time,” he said.

The medicos at SKIMS have been accusing hospital administration of attempting to play down the problem despite the fact that transfusion cases had been reported and caused deaths.