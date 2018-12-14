Family accuses doctors at Lal Ded of callous approach

‘Refusal to operate at eleventh hour risks cancer patient’s life’
‘Refusal to operate at eleventh hour risks cancer patient’s life’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 13:
A family from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district alleged that doctors at Lal Ded hospital, Srinagar refused to operate their patient—suffering from uterus cancer—at the eleventh hour.
Syeda Bano, a resident of Dawlatpora area of Kreeri was admitted to the hospital on November 20 following vaginal bleeding. She was operated on December 6 for removal of a cyst inside the uterus.
“As the cyst was removed, the patient was taken out from the theater and within five minutes a doctor came and asked for CT scan report which they had analyzed three days before surgery,” brother-in-law of the patient, Nisar Ahmad said.
He said they were informed by the doctor that the patients’ uterus had been damaged and the hollow muscular organ had cancer in it which came as a surprise for the family.
“They humiliated us that day and held us responsible despite the fact that doctors had already gone through all the diagnostic procedures and informed us at last,” Ahmad said.
The family alleged that after removing the cyst doctors concealed patients’ documents (from 20 Nov 20 to Dec 6) to cover up things. “They told us the documents were missing,” family members said.
Family members further said that the patient was scheduled for the uterus cancer surgery on Thursday but doctors refused to operate the 37-year-old lady and instead told the family to take her to SKIMS.
“Despite promising to carry out the procedure there; doctors later told us they can’t operate the patient leaving us agitated. We asked them why they did not inform us in advance,” Ahmad said.
Now the family is refusing to take the patient to SKIMS. They are planning to shift her to outside the state for advanced treatment.
However, hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Shabir Siddique said the patient was admitted with severe anemia and was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma after the biopsy.
“Doctors conducted Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of the patient which revealed cancer is in the advanced stage. Doctors consulted a cancer surgeon who suggested for chemotherapy that will be done at SKIMS,” he said.
Dr. Siddique said doctors did nothing wrong rather they did their bit for the betterment of the patient. “Cancer has spread beyond the uterus. She needs to be referred. In such cases doctors decide to operate a patient on the table,” he said.