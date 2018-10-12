Families stage protest, demand mortal remains of slain militants

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Demanding mortal remains of their kins, family members of slain five militants killed on September 21 in Sumular village of north Kashmir’s Badipora district Thursday staged a protest at Press Enclave here.
While shouting slogans of justice and the families were holding displaying placards which read, “We want the body of our kins and we want justice.
The protestors accused the government of delaying the legal formalities and demanded mortal remains should be handed over to them as soon as possible.
The family members said despite meeting concerned Deputy Commissioners, but nothing has been changed on the ground.
They said more than three weeks have passed when DNA samples were taken for identification but since then nothing has been done by the authorities.
They appealed to Director General of Police and Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter, so that bodies would be handed over to families.
Earlier on September 21, the army claimed killing of five non-local militants in a gunfight with government forces in Sumlar area of Bandipora.
However, militant outfit Hizbul Mujhadeen maintained that militants killed in gunfight were locals. The outfit had identified slain militants as Hyder Ali from Brazul Kulgam, Muhammad Umar from Shopian, Muhammad Sidiq from Bandipora, Mawiya from Kangan and Usman from Lolab.
