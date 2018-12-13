‘Families of prisoners live painful life’

Expresses condolences with incarcerated Farooq Dar
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani has condoled demise of mother of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Farooq Ahmad Dar—who is languishing in Tihar Jail.
“Families of prisoners have a very tough and painful life and if some dear one departs in between, the pain and agony gets multi-fold for such families,” Geelanis said. “We share grief with bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of deceased and courage for the family to bear this painful loss.”