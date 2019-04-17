Families of inmates lodged in Central Jail, demand FIR withdrawal

April 17, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

GoI wants to turn Kashmir into an open-air prison: Mehbooba

The families of inmates lodged in Central Jail Srinagar Tuesday demanded withdrawal of First Information Report (FIR), following violence incident in jail on April 5.

Carrying posters, banners and shouting pro-justice slogans, dozens of protesting families gathered in Press Enclave Srinagar to protest the ‘inhumane’ treatment meted to them.

Asima Jan, a protestor alleged that from the past week the jail authorities are not allowing them to meet their relatives in the central jail.

“The authorities have turned the jail into ‘Guantanamo’ and they have been denied of basic facilities,” she said.

“After we heard about the incident we rushed to meet them but unfortunately jail authorities are denying permission. We are worried about their health condition,” Jan said.

Another protestor Ali Mohammad said that he doesn’t know whether his son is alive or dead.

“Bullets, pellets, and teargas shells were fired on the prisoners which is the biggest violation of human rights. Where are Geneva Conventions, and where are those who are claiming contractors of biggest democracy,” Mohammad said.

Another protester Saja Begum said that after the violence inside the jail, She was asked to come on Monday. But on Monday they were denied permission to meet their dear ones,” she said.

“Why they (authorities) are denying us permission. From past 14 days none among the family members have eaten anything,” she questioned

Reacting over the protest by the families of the inmates, former PDP Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that GoI wants to convert actual jails into infamous Guantanamo.

“Prisoners are entitled to fundamental human rights & using brute force to quell protests is a clear violation. Pertinent to mention that inmates protested after alleged desecration of Quran. GoI wants to turn Kashmir into an open-air prison & convert actual jails into Guantanamo,(sic)” Mehbooba tweeted.

On April 05 violent protests broke out inside the high-security central jail in Srinagar reportedly over some construction work at a barrack. In the aftermath of the violence, restrictions were put in place in Downtown areas.

In the incident, two inmates were reportedly injured inside central jail following massive protests by prison inmates.

Pertinently inmates of Central the Jail have gone on a hunger strike to press for their demands including withdrawal of FIR against them in connection with the violence that broke out in the prison on April 5.