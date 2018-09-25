Families from south, central Kashmir claim 3 of 5 militants killed in Bandipora encounter are their kins

M T RasoolBandipora
Three families—two from South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian districts and another from Central Kashmir’s Kangan have approached the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Chowdery with claims that three out of the five slain militants killed on Friday at Sumlar area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora District were their sons.
Officials told Rising Kashmir that families of three deceased militants Parvez Ahmed Tedwa alias Abu Mawiya of Kangan, Bilal Ahmad alias Abu Haider of Kulgam and Muhammad Umar from Shopian approached the Bandipora district magistrate and sought their bodies for proper burial.
“Families met us today. It needs to be confirmed because the militants have already been buried. The legal procedure for the identification will be followed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner Baramulla,” Officials told Rising Kashmir.
One of the deceased militant’s father said that they met Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Chowdery who conveyed officers in Baramulla about the issue.
“He assured help and called DC Baramulla to verify our claims,” said father of deceased militant, Parvez Ahmed.
Ahmad went across the Line of Control in 2003, said the father.
“We came to know that he returned back and was killed in Bandipora” He said.
Families thanked Traders Federation Bandipora who consoled and managed their meeting with District Administration.
Earlier, Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed that the slain militants were local militants hailing from Kupwara, Kangan, Kulgam, and Bandipora.
On September 22, army and police in a joint press conference had said that five militants were killed during a two-day long encounter in Shokhbab Sumlar area.
The army also claimed that latest weaponry was seized from the infiltrators. The army was not sure about the identities of the militants but had suspected them to be foreigners affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The bodies were buried at Bonar Baramulla besides people in Bandipora staged protests on the very first day claiming that militants were local.
Pertinently Bandipora observes complete shutdown today on the fifth day against the killing of militants.