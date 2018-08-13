Fall of City’s Heritage Bund

Famous walkway turns into safe haven for traffic violators, drug addicts
Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Massive corruption in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and haphazard concrete constructions along once famous walkway in summer capital Srinagar–The Bund is turning it into a safe haven for traffic violators and drug addicts.
The famous walkway is dotted with towering mighty Chinars and overlooking gushing river Jhelum. The Bund in the heart of Srinagar till a few decades ago was a favorite haunt of nature lovers and British. However, the authorities have left it to ruins.
Locals told Rising Kashmir that the heritage Bund of Lal Chowk Srinagar, cars and motorbikes are taking a free ride along it without any interference from the authorities who had put curbs over all vehicles to ply upon.
Blockades that were erected along The Bund to put a break on cars, motorbikes are no way found now, as a result, the vehicles have got the license to move along The Bund. The locals said that it was the Power Development Department (PDD) who removed the barricades to repair the transformer.
Mohammad Subhan, a tea-seller on The Bund told Rising Kashmir, “There was a fault in the nearby transformer then PDD employees came to repair it, so they removed the barricades to get their vehicle through and it has remained open since then.”
He said that the employees assured to install the barricades again but have failed to do so.
“We were told that the barricades have been removed keeping in view the compulsion but as soon as they would finish their work they will reinstall them but they have been left open,” Subhan said.
Seeking authorities’ intervention locals stated that they want the barricades back as rush of vehicular traffic along the bund annoys them.
“This is not the area where vehicles will have the access freely we have suffered in the past as well. So we want the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to intervene and reinstall the barricades,” said Javid Ahmad, a resident of the area.
Meanwhile, Commissioner SMC said that he will look into the matter and solve the matter soon. “I will talk to the officials and ask them the reason why didn’t they install the barricades back,” Wani said.