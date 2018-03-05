Faktoo’s shifting against SC rulings: MDM

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 4:
The MDM has strongly condemned the shifting of party president Muhammad Qasim Faktoo to Udhampur Jail and termed it a “conspiracy” to kill the ailing leader.
General Secretary MDM, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat said the ailing leader was taken for a health check-up on March 3 and instead of being brought back to Central Jail, Srinagar was shifted to Udhampur jail.
“It is a blatant deception. The court had clearly directed the jail authorities to lodge him at Central jail Srinagar,” he said.
Bhat said shifting of Faktoo is against the Supreme Court rulings. “The apex court has already ordered that an incarcerated person should be held at a detention facility nearest to his home.”
He said Faktoo is already facing a lot of ailments like Glaucoma, L4, L5 Disc problem and “we doubt whether proper healthcare would be provided to him in Udhampur jail.”
Terming incarceration of Faktoo as a “political vendetta”, he said now shifting him away from his family shows that the government and administration is hell bent to rake up difficulties on him to satisfy their ego.
“The proper way forward will have been to follow the law in his case and release him as he has already completed 25 years in jail. However, Indian government and J&K government have shred every word of the book of law in Faktoo’s case.”
He appealed world community to look into the case of Faktoo and “see how a man is being subject to political vendetta because of his ideology”.
0 Comment(s)