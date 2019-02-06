Faktoo’s continuous detention revengeful: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Commenting on the completion of 26 years in prison of Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the State has been following a revengeful policy against Dr Qasim in violation of all principles of humanity and justice.
In a statement, Mirwaiz said that there are many instances where prisoners awarded with life sentence have been released after completion of their term but in case of Dr Qasim, even after completion of his sentence he continues to be jailed in outside prisons which is against all principles of justice.
Mirwaiz said that there are scores of prisoners like Dr Qasim who even after completion of their sentences are serving “illegal detention” for their political belief and who have completed more than two decades in prison.
He said the detention period of these prisoners being deliberately prolonged on one or the other pretext is sheer “state vendetta”.